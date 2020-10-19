Report: Titans’ Taylor Lewan might have torn ACL
Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the team’s 42-36 win over the Texans on Sunday, and it isn’t looking good. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, it is feared that Lewan has a torn ACL, which would end his 2020 season. Lewan will get an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. When Lewan initially went down, it looked like a non-contact injury and he appeared to be in serious pain. If it is indeed the worst-case scenario, losing Lewan will be a huge blow to the Titans, as he’s one of the premier left tackles in the sport, and replacing him will be impossible.