Report: Titans have talked with MyCole Pruitt about re-signing

Mike Moraitis
1 min read
The Tennessee Titans and tight end MyCole Pruitt have reportedly had discussions about a possible return to Nashville, according to Josina Anderson.

However, Anderson also notes that Pruitt is considering his options in free agency. The 28-year-old will officially become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year hits on March 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

Pruitt has spent the last three seasons with the Titans, serving primarily as a blocker, a role he excels in and one that is necessary for Tennessee’s run-heavy offense. The veteran also has 20 receptions for 241 yards and four touchdowns in that span.

Should Pruitt return, there could be an avenue for more playing time for him, as fellow tight end and unrestricted free-agent-to-be Jonnu Smith might leave in free agency, although Pruitt isn’t the pass-catcher Smith is by any stretch.

All four of the Titans’ 2020 tight ends are hitting free agency in some form or fashion, as Geoff Swaim is an unrestricted free agent, while Anthony Firkser remains a restricted one.

