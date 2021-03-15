Report: Titans have talked with MyCole Pruitt about re-signing

The Telegraph

Britain’s former most senior court martial judge has said he believed most female rape complainants in wake of a Telegraph investigation that showed soldiers were more likely to be cleared in military courts. Judge Blackett, who was Judge Advocate General of the Armed Forces until last year, told The Telegraph that while in “most” rape trials he prescided over he “thought that the victim was probably telling the truth”, the law as it stands “is not enough”. He said: “In my experience as a judge who has sat in numerous rape trials in both civilian courts and the court martial, the difference in the prosecution and defence versions is small and acquittals are based on the fact that the jury/board cannot be sure beyond reasonable doubt of the victim’s story. “In most of those cases I have thought that the victim was probably telling the truth – but under the law that is not enough.” Writing for The Telegraph below, Judge Blackett has also suggested that in rape cases where both parties have consumed too much alcohol, where understanding of consent is blurred, they should be tried as sexual assault. It comes after this newspaper revealed that sexual assault victims of Armed Forces personnel are refusing to report their attackers because defendants are twice as likely to be cleared in military courts than criminal courts. Data analysis found that just 29 per cent of the 59 military personnel tried at court martial for sexual offences in 2019 were convicted, compared with 65 per cent of the 7,742 defendants who appeared before the criminal justice system for the same offences in the same year. Court martial differs from civilian courts in that juries are made up of boards of service personnel who are of superior rank to the defendants. Successful prosecutions have been consistently lower than criminal courts for a number of years and are on the decline. Emma Norton, director of the Centre for Military Justice, has been calling for sexual assualt and rape cases that occur in the Armed Forces to be handled by civilian police, the CPS and the Crown Court. However, Mr Blackett says he does not believe this would solve the issue and says figures show that both the civilian and military “systems are struggling with the law”. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Victims of rape need to know their cases will be taken seriously and pursued rigorously through the courts, so offenders are brought to justice. “This is why we are reviewing our response to this horrific crime, while investing millions to deliver speedier justice and fund support services.” Sex abuse: Military Courts are not the problem – it is the law of rape which needs to be reformed