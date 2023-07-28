Report: Titans signing free-agent OL Chris Hubbard

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added an offensive lineman to their roster in former Cleveland Browns tackle, Chris Hubbard.

The news comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, although the length and financial terms of the deal with Hubbard were not disclosed.

A former undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham in 2014, Hubbard has nine years of NFL experience under his belt, four with the Pittsburgh Steelers and five with the Cleveland Browns.

He has spent most of that time as a backup, but he did make 44 starts over 57 games from 2017-20.

Hubbard has played sparingly over the past two seasons, with just five games played (one start) in that span. His 2021 season was cut short after one game due a triceps injury, and he appeared in just four games in 2022.

The 32-year-old isn’t quite the stable upgrade the Titans would have gotten in George Fant, but he does give Tennessee another option to work with, both at guard and tackle.

