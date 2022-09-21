Report: Titans signing CB Terrance Mitchell off Pats’ practice squad

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly making yet another addition to their secondary, the second of the day.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans are inking cornerback Terrance Mitchell off the New England Patriots’ practice squad. Mitchell will join Tennessee’s active roster.

Earlier in the day, Schultz reported that the Titans were also signing safety Andrew Adams off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.

A 2014 seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Mitchell has appeared in 83 games (51 starts) over seven seasons. He spent the 2021 campaign with the Houston Texans, starting in 13 of 14 games.

The addition of two players to the secondary could mean there are more injuries the team is dealing with in the group, and/or it could mean the Titans simply aren’t happy with what they currently have, which would come as no surprise after what we saw in Week 2.

Tennessee currently has safety A.J. Moore and cornerback Elijah Molden on injured reserve, with the former already ruled out for the rest of 2022.

Adding to those two, the Titans saw four more defensive backs get hurt in Week 2, including defensive backs Lonnie Johnson, Ugo Amadi and Chris Jackson. The extent of those injuries remains unknown.

The injury hits just keep coming for the Titans, who reportedly lost left tackle Taylor Lewan and running back Trenton Cannon for the season during the Week 2 contest against the Bills.

We’ll know more on the injury front when the Titans release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

