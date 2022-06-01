Report: Titans sign WR Juwan Green after workout

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding another wide receiver to their training camp roster after a workout on Wednesday.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Titans have signed wide receiver Juwan Green. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A former undrafted free agent signing of the Atlanta Falcons following the 2020 NFL draft, Green played his college ball at the University of Albany, where he tallied 106 receptions for 1,815 yards and 21 touchdowns in 23 games over two seasons.

Green spent parts of 2021 on the practice squads of the Falcons and Detroit Lions, but has yet to take a snap in a regular season game. Most recently, he had a tryout with the Philadelphia Eagles in rookie minicamp.

Green will join a group of receivers in Tennessee that has several question marks. Despite that, he’ll have an uphill climb in making the roster out of training camp.

Adding as many options at the wide receiver position is important, but the Titans really need to explore adding another veteran to the mix, as the aforementioned group lacks experience overall.

Perhaps we’ll see Tennessee make a move in that area in the coming days, as Julio Jones’ money comes off the books on Thursday, giving the team salary cap relief in the form of $9.5 million.

