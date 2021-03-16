Report: Titans re-sign TE Geoff Swaim to one-year deal

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly re-upped with one of their tight ends from last season, veteran Geoff Swaim.

According to John Glennon of Broadway Sports, Swaim’s deal is for one year, although we don’t have the specifics of how much it’s worth at the moment.

The 27-year-old tight end signed with the Titans last August to serve as a backup tight end, but he ended up gaining significant playing time as the season progressed.

Swaim only caught nine passes for 83 yards and one touchdown, however he was also an effective blocker for Tennessee during a season in which Derrick Henry broke the 2,000-yard mark.

The re-signing of Swaim comes on the heels of the Titans letting Jonnu Smith leave to the New England Patriots in free agency.

Now, Tennessee has more work to do at the position, with MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser having yet to ink a deal, and the team has to figure out what it’ll do to fill the void left by Smith.

We’ve expected all along that the team will use some combination of Pruitt, Swaim and Firkser to do that, but it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the Titans invest in a young tight end at some point in the draft, also.

