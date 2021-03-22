After Corey Davis signed with the Jets, the Titans have added a new player to their receiving corps.

Tennessee has reached a deal to sign Josh Reynolds, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the contract is for one year.

Reynolds spent his first four seasons with the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He set career highs in receptions (52) and yards (618) in 2020, while also catching a pair of touchdowns. Reynolds hasn’t missed a game since he was drafted, displaying durability.

In all, Reynolds has caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards with nine touchdowns.

Report: Titans to sign Josh Reynolds originally appeared on Pro Football Talk