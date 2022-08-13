Report: Titans sign former Cowboys CB Deante Burton

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a cornerback to their offseason roster ahead of practice on Saturday afternoon.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Titans have signed cornerback Deante Burton, who spent the 2021 campaign on the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys.

After going undrafted out of Kansas State in 2018, Burton, who converted from wide receiver to cornerback, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons.

He has appeared in 11 games (no starts) since then, eight of which came with the Cowboys the past three seasons. Burton has eight combined tackles and one forced fumble in his career and has done the majority of his work on special teams. He has also appeared in games with the Houston Texans.

There could be a few reasons why Tennessee made this move.

For starters, the Titans’ secondary depth options did not perform well in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Adding to that, cornerback Chris Jackson sustained an unspecified knee injury in the contest.

We should get our first look at Burton in practice on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire