Report: Titans shopping Isaiah Wilson, open to trading him

Last week, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson must “make a determination” if he wants to play pro football.

Then on Monday, Wilson posted a since-deleted tweet saying he was done playing for the Titans and would not have further comment.

Now on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports — unsurprisingly — the Titans have shopped Wilson and are open to dealing him. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle also reports Tennessee doesn’t “necessarily expect a lot in return” for Wilson, with a late-round pick likely if anything develops.

Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie after the Titans made him the No. 29th overall pick last April. Wilson’s first season included a DUI arrest, a suspension for violating team rules, a pair of stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and placement on the non-football illness list to work on personal issues.

Robinson said last week that he had not spoken to Wilson since the lineman was placed on the NFI list. But at this point, it’s clear he’s been talking to other teams about the lineman. Tennessee and Wilson appear headed for an inevitable split.

