Report: Titans have shopped 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson

The #Titans have shopped first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson, sources say, open to dealing the former Georgia standout. After a rough rookie season that included a suspension and stint on the non-football injury list, a fresh start may benefit all parties. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2021

It appears the Tennessee Titans are trying to part ways with 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson, via a trade. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans have shopped the 22-year-old.

Wilson’s first season in the NFL was marred by off-the-field issues, including an arrest for DUI and a late-season suspension. The Georgia product ended up playing just four snaps during his rookie campaign.

General manager Jon Robinson was quite blunt in his assessment of Wilson during his last press conference, saying the former No. 29 overall pick was “going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football, and that’s going to be on him.”

Six days later, Wilson tweeted out that he was “done with football as a Titan,” only to later delete it.

It’s hard to imagine any team is willing to give up any semblance of an asset for a troubled player who is already clearly on his way out the door, but you can’t blame the Titans for trying to get something after having wasted a first-round pick and millions of dollars on Wilson.

Titans do not necessarily expect a lot in return for first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson in any potential trade, according to league sources. Most anticipated late-round draft pick, if anything develops — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 25, 2021

If no deal can be reached, chances are the next step will be for the Titans to release him, which would officially make him one of, if not the biggest draft bust in franchise history.

