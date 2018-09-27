Report: Titans, Rishard Matthews part ways; WR was unhappy with playing time

Titans receiver Rishard Matthews reportedly asked to be released from the team because he was unhappy with his playing time. (AP)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews asked to be released from the team Wednesday because he was unhappy with his playing time, A to Z Sports reports.

The Nashville publication reported that Matthews said that the two sides agreed to part ways.

Matthews: Titans used injury as ‘scapegoat’

“Everything is good!” Matthews texted to A to Z Sports. “Just wasn’t happy with what was going on barely getting any playing time. It was time to move on. “I’ve been the leading receiver for two years,” Matthews continued. “Then all of a sudden I’m barely playing and not even starting. Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets.”

Matthews was removed from the PUP list prior to the start of the season after suffering a reported torn meniscus.

Matthews told A to Z Sports that he is “100 percent healthy.”

Matthews negotiated team option in contract extension

Matthews signed a one-year extension with the Titans in August that added a team option for $7.75 million in 2019. The extension involved no guaranteed money, NFL Network reported.

According to NFL Network, Matthews fired his agent ahead of negotiations. He was scheduled to earn $5 million this season. Terms of the agreement to part ways have not been reported.

Matthews alluded to the breakup on Instagram prior to the news breaking.

Matthews logged 65 catches for 945 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016 and 53 catches for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. In three games this season, Matthews has three catches for 11 yards.

