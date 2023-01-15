Report: Titans request interview with Matt Nagy for OC job

Report: Titans request interview with Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy is going to get another shot to climb up the coaching ladder. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans requested permission from the Chiefs to interview the former Bears head coach for their open offensive coordinator job.

Nagy spent the past season in Kansas City working as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach. It was a homecoming of sorts for Nagy, who worked on Andy Reid’s Chiefs coaching staff from 2013-2017. Nagy started as the Chiefs QBs coach, then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016. He was also credited for being a proponent of the Chiefs drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

Nagy coached the Bears from 2018-2021 and led the team to a 12-4 record in his first season with the team. But the Bears lost their opening playoff game that year, in part due to Cody Parkey’s infamous missed field goal. Despite the shocking loss in the postseason, Nagy won the Coach of the Year Award. It was downhill after that. The Bears went 22-27 over the next three seasons, backed their way into the playoffs once more, and lost their opening playoff game once more. Bears chairman George McCaskey fired both Nagy and GM Ryan Pace following the 2021 season.

With Nagy working as Chiefs QBs coach in 2022, Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. His 8.1 yards per attempt averaged was tied for second in the league among all QBs with at least 150 attempts.

