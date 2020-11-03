Report: Titans to release former Falcons LB Vic Beasley

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons failed to make any deals before today’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, but there was some news regarding a former player.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Titans LB Vic Beasley, who led the NFL with 15.5 sacks during the Falcons’ 2016 Super Bowl run, will be released on Wednesday.


Beasley hasn’t been a good fit in Tennessee, where he signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract in the offseason. In five games this season, he’s recorded just three tackles (two solo), without any QB hits or sacks. The Titans obviously couldn’t get anything for Beasley at the trade deadline and weren’t happy enough with his production to keep him around.

If you’re wondering what it would cost Atlanta to bring back the team’s 2019 sack leader, ESPN’s Field Yates Tweeted that it would cost just under $2 million against the cap.


