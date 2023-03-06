The Titans are moving on from one of their veteran defensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee is expected to release edge rusher Bud Dupree.

Dupree signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2021 when he was coming off a torn ACL. But Dupree’s production did not match that of a top edge rusher, as he recorded just 7.0 sacks over 22 games in the last two seasons. An abdominal injury kept Dupree out for several games in 2022, as he started just 11 contests. He recorded 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine QB hits.

Dupree was a Steelers first-round pick in 2015 and recorded 39.5 sacks in 81 games over six seasons for Pittsburgh.

There’s a chance an interested team could swoop in and trade for Dupree. But given his production over the last two seasons, that seems unlikely.

Releasing Dupree will result in $9.35 million in cap savings with a $10.85 million hit in dead money. But if the Titans use a post-June 1 designation, they’ll save $15.75 million against the cap with $4.45 million in dead money this season.

Report: Titans to release Bud Dupree originally appeared on Pro Football Talk