Report: Titans RB Trenton Cannon out for the season with knee injury

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly lost yet another player for the rest of the 2022 campaign after the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, Cannon is “out for the year after blowing out his right knee in Buffalo on the opening kickoff.”

Cannon was signed this offseason to compete for a role as a backup running back and special teamer. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster but was kept on the practice squad and later promoted.

Cannon had two returns in Week 1 against the New York Giants, totaling 33 yards. He was injured on the opening kickoff in Week 2.

Cannon is the second Titans player to reportedly be lost for the season, as left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury on the first offensive play on Monday night that will knock him out for the rest of 2022.

The Titans injury epidemic, which dates back to last season, continues.

Related

Titans open as home underdogs to Raiders in Week 3 Report: Titans signing S Andrew Adams off Steelers' practice squad Titans' Mike Vrabel gives injury update on Bud Dupree

List

Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 3

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire