Report: Titans to promote TEs coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator

The #Titans are expected to promote TEs coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator, source said. The last time they made an internal promotion of a TEs coach, it was Arthur Smith. The hope is that this works out just as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2021

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly chosen their replacement at offensive coordinator for Arthur Smith.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans are set to promote tight ends coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator.

This will be Tennessee’s second straight offensive coordinator who has been promoted from the tight ends coach job, as Smith held the same position before getting his opportunity.

Downing served as the team’s tight ends coach for the past two seasons, overseeing a group that made major contributions both as blockers and pass-catchers.

Downing will have enormous shoes to fill, as his predecessor, Smith, called the plays for a Titans offense that was among the league’s best since Ryan Tannehill took over in Week 7 of the 2019 season.

In 2020, the Titans finished with the No. 4 scoring offense, No. 2 rushing attack, and Tannehill had another stellar campaign despite many experts predicting regression.

We’ll have to see if Downing can continue all of that success, or quite possibly build on it and elevate Tennessee’s offense to a new level.