Report: Titans to promote D’Onta Foreman to active roster

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to sign running back D’Onta Foreman to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Bears, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Foreman was signed to the Titans’ practice squad back in September and has been protected multiple times since. He made his Titans debut in Week 8 when the team elevated him for the contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Foreman, who hadn’t played a game since 2018, was impressive in his Titans debut. The former third-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2017 carried the ball fives times for 37 yards and played a grand total of six snaps.

More importantly, Foreman passed the eye test and ran well, showing burst and agility in his runs.

With the addition of Foreman, the Titans now have three running backs on their roster, along with Derrick Henry and Jeremy McNichols, and four if you include fullback Khari Blasingame.