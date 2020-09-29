Report: Titans prepared to play Steelers in Week 4 without practicing

Aside from the overall health concerns, one of the biggest issues in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak among Tennessee Titans players and personnel is the fact that the Titans won’t be able to get back into their building until Saturday at the earliest.

That’s obviously an issue if the Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers isn’t postponed and the Titans have to play, as it would mean the team doesn’t get to practice ahead of the matchup.

However, that’s not something the team will use as an excuse. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Titans coaches have told players to be ready to play after just one walkthrough on Saturday and no full practices.

#Titans coaches have told players if they have to go without any work until Saturday, have a walkthrough then and play the #Steelers Sunday then that's what they'll have to do. No excuses. https://t.co/itr0rxkNWs — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2020





That definitely sounds like something head coach Mike Vrabel would say.

While they might have to do it anyway, it’s hard to imagine the Titans are going to be forced to play a game without any full practices whatsoever.

As of right now, both teams have been informed by the league to prepare to play, however, the league does have an avenue to postpone and reschedule the contest for a later date in the season, which you can check out here.

