Report: Titans will play Saints if 17th game is added

There has long been talk about the NFL adding a 17th game to the regular- season schedule, but it appears there’s a good chance that could actually happen in 2021.

According to Peter King in his “Football in America” column, not only is the addition of an extra game seemingly inevitable, it could happen as early as this coming season.

The 17-game schedule is highly likely in 2021. No surprise there. TV partners and NFL schedulers are working under the assumption that the 17-game schedule (the way was paved for it last March when players approved a new CBA) will debut in 2021.

The extra game would see teams playing an interconference opponent based on standings, with the formula being South vs. South, East vs. East, and so on and so forth.

For the Tennessee Titans, that would mean taking on the NFC South’s New Orleans Saints, as both teams finished first in their respective divisions in 2020. The Titans and Saints last met in Week 16 of 2019, with the latter emerging victorious, 38-28.

While the situation with the 17th game has yet to be finalized, we do know who the other 13 opponents are that the Titans will face in 2021. In case you forgot or missed, check out the full list below.