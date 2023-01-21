Report: Titans plan to hire Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Titans are bringing in a new defensive assistant coach.

Tennessee plans to hire Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

But Pelissero adds that Harris could be an option to fill a defensive coordinator vacancy elsewhere.

Harris, who played for eight years, had been with Washington as its defensive backs coach since 2020. Before that, he was the Chargers assistant DBs coach. He began his coaching career right after his playing career as a Bears defensive quality control coach in 2013.

Harris was a sixth-round pick in 2005 and appeared in 101 games for the Bears, Panthers, Lions, and Jaguars. he recorded 16 career interceptions and led the league with eight forced fumbles in 2007.

