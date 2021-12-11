Report: Titans plan to activate Julio Jones (hamstring) off injured reserve

Report: Titans plan to activate Julio Jones off IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 just got a little tougher.

Julio Jones reportedly will be activated off injured reserve on Saturday before Tennessee's Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Injuries have been the story of Jones' first season with the Titans, as his latest hamstring injury sent him to IR on Nov. 13. Jones has played in just six of the Titans' 12 games this season. The 32-year-old receiver was traded to Tennessee last offseason after 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

When he has been on the field, Jones' production has noticeably dipped. He has 21 receptions for 336 yards and no touchdowns, while averaging a career-low 56.0 yards per game.

The seven-time Pro Bowler will look to get his season back on track as the season enters the stretch run. After the Jaguars game this weekend, the Titans finish the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.