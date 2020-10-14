Report: Titans OLB Kamalei Correa has requested a trade

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa has requested a trade after being inactive for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Per the report, the Titans will try to deal Correa but will also consider releasing him if they can’t find a match.

Correa, who had already played sparingly over the course of the first three games, was inactive on Tuesday night just hours after coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This likely has more to do with the fact that Correa has played a grand total of just 39 snaps in the three games he’s suited up rather than just his inactive status in Week 5.

Correa was arguably the team’s best pass-rusher at the tail end of the 2019 regular season, so his lack of playing time has been surprising, especially considering the Titans have been short-handed at the position. Tennessee has carried just three outside linebackers into each game.

The 26-year-old veteran signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Titans during the offseason, so he isn’t expensive. At worst, Correa could be a solid depth piece on a good team, and quite possibly a starter on a bad one. The Titans originally gave up a sixth-round pick to acquire Correa from the Baltimore Ravens back in 2018.

We’ll see what the Titans do with him in the days ahead.

