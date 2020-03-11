Tennessee has been one of the most talked-about destinations for soon-to-be free agent quarterback Tom Brady, based in large part on the strong connection between Brady and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, his former teammate.

But the Titans have a quarterback of their own who’s about to hit free agency, and they may be more intent on keeping the quarterback they have than making the biggest possible splash next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Titans are more focused on re-signing Ryan Tannehill to a long-term deal before free agency starts than waiting for free agency to make a run at Brady.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Titans could place the franchise tag on Tannehill if they’re sure they want to keep him, and if they do that, it would be a strong signal that he’s their top priority. If they don’t franchise Tannehill, however, that would be a sign that they think they can upgrade at quarterback when free agency starts.

The deadline to franchise a player is Monday at 11:59 a.m. The “legal tampering” period when teams can start talking to other teams’ free agents is Monday at noon.

Report: Titans more focused on keeping Ryan Tannehill than signing Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk