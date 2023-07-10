Report: Titans ‘more aggressive' than Patriots in DeAndre Hopkins pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

DeAndre Hopkins remains unsigned with NFL training camps just a few weeks away, and while the New England Patriots reportedly have interest in the free agent wide receiver, there's another team making a stronger push to sign him.

"The Tennessee Titans and Patriots have made offers, the Titans have been more aggressive to this point and Hopkins hasn’t been in a rush to sign," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday. "One reason for Hopkins to wait a bit longer is to leave open the possibility of another team entering the mix, potentially increasing his market."

The Patriots and Titans are the only teams Hopkins has officially met with since becoming a free agent in late May.

All the reporting has indicated that Hopkins has no issue waiting until the start of camp or even a week or two into camp before making a decision on which team to join.

There are always injuries in training camp and teams might also look at their wide receiver corps and determine it's not as strong as they imagined. Any of these scenarios could thrust another couple teams into the mix for Hopkins and give him some more leverage. But there's also a chance that none of the top contenders -- such as the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills -- get involved.

Given Hopkins' familiarity with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and his offense -- they spent six seasons together with the Houston Texans from 2014 through 2019 -- it wouldn't be a bad scenario if he joined the Patriots a little ways into training camp.

Hopkins recently turned 31 but he's still one of the most productive players at his position. He tallied 64 receptions for 717 yards with three touchdowns in just nine games for a bad Arizona Cardinals team last season.