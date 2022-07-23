Report: Titans’ Malik Willis expected to sign rookie contract Saturday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis will reportedly ink his rookie deal on the same day the team’s rookies report to training camp on July 23.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Willis is expected to sign his four-year rookie deal on Saturday morning. The deal isn’t done yet, as Melo states, but the expectation is Willis will sign on the dotted line soon.

Willis, who was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, is the last Titans pick from this year to sign. Cornerback Roger McCreary agreed to terms on his rookie contract on Friday, leaving only Willis.

#Titans rookie QB Malik Willis is expected to sign his rookie contract this morning in time to report to training camp later today, per source. Both sides have been working towards an agreement and the expectation is it will be done shortly. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) July 23, 2022

The Titans drafted Willis in the hopes that he’ll be their long-term solution under center once Ryan Tannehill’s days are done, but we’ll have to wait at least one year for that transition.

Willis is expected to spend his rookie season on the bench while he develops, and more likely than not he’ll sit behind Logan Woodside as well in order to avoid him being one injury away from taking the field before he’s ready.

After Titans rookies report on Saturday, veterans will show up on July 26, and then the Titans will have their first training camp practice on July 27.

Related