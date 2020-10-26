Report: Titans’ Kristian Fulton (knee) scheduled for MRI on Monday

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton suffered a knee injury during the Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, Paul Kuharsky reports.

Fulton was noticeably absent from the field during the second half of Sunday’s loss, but it isn’t exactly clear when the injury occurred. Seventh-round pick Chris Jackson took over in the slot when Fulton exited.

While Fulton wasn’t making a huge impact so far this season, losing him for any amount of time would still be a big blow, as the Titans’ secondary has been putrid and can’t afford to lose anymore players.

The good news for Tennessee no matter what is that it looks like Adoree’ Jackson could be returning in Week 8 after he was designated to return from IR last week and practiced all three days.

If Fulton is lost for an extended amount of time, the Titans would be wise to explore adding some depth to their secondary at the trade deadline.

In five games so far, Fulton has notched one interception, one sack and 15 combined tackles. He missed the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills following his placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.