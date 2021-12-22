Report: Titans’ A.J. Brown ‘probably’ going to play in Week 16

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since being designated to return from Injured Reserve, and it’s looking like he may very well play in Week 16 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown, who has missed the last three games with a chest injury is “probably” going to play on Thursday night if “all checks out well in practice.”

Earlier in the week, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Brown playing in Week 16 might be “a stretch” because of the quick turnaround, but it appears he’s trending in the right direction towards making his return after all.

From @GMFB: The #Titans may get WR AJ Brown (chest) back on Thursday if practice continues to go well, while the #Bucs are signing RB Le'Veon Bell. pic.twitter.com/1s8KTFHPqu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

The Titans’ offense has struggled mightily of late, especially through the air. The hope is that Brown’s return will give Tennessee a much-needed shot in the arm in that area down the stretch of the season.

As Brown nears his return, the status of fellow wideout Julio Jones remains up in the air after he re-injured his hamstring in Week 15. Brown and Jones have been on the same field for just six of 14 games this season.

Should he make his return, don’t expect Brown to play a full complement of snaps, as the Titans typically ease their returning players back into action. Regardless, his presence even for limited snaps will be huge.

