Report: Titans’ A.J. Brown could miss Week 2 with bone bruise

Titans' WR A.J. Brown missed practice today with a bone bruise in his knee that is jeopardizing his availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars and possibly beyond, per source. Brown is likely to be week to week with his knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2020





Some bad news for the Tennessee Titans, as wide receiver A.J. Brown is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee that could force him to miss the Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Brown is likely considered week-to-week, which means it’s possible he could miss multiple games.

Brown was listed on the injury report to start the week, but was able to get in a limited practice. On Thursday, Brown did not participate at all in practice, which was the first sign that something might be wrong.

The second-year wideout is coming off a quiet 2020 debut in which he totaled five catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns. He was overshadowed by fellow wideout, Corey Davis, who caught seven balls for 101 yards.

Should he be ruled out for Week 2, it would be the first game Brown has missed. He played in all 19 contests (including playoffs) for Tennessee in 2019.

