Report: Titans’ Isaiah Wilson to be active for first time in Week 11

For the first time during his rookie campaign, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman and 2020 first-round pick, Isaiah Wilson, will be active for a game.

According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, the injuries to left guard Rodger Saffold and center Ben Jones will lead to Wilson finally being in uniform in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Saffold has already been ruled out due to an ankle injury, while Jones, who did not practice all week, is listed as questionable with a knee injury and is in danger of missing Sunday’s contest.

Kuharsky notes that the move to make Wilson active is more about needing depth because of injury rather than merit.

The Titans currently have nine offensive linemen on their 53-man roster and must have at least eight active on Sunday, but one of them (Saffold) has already been ruled out.

The Titans also have the option of elevating fellow offensive linemen Daniel Munyer, Paul Adams or Brandon Kemp from the practice squad if they want additional depth.

Barring multiple injuries or a blowout situation, Wilson isn’t likely to see the field on offense. Regardless, this is the first shred of good news we’ve heard about Wilson, who has had a tumultuous rookie season to say the least.

