Report: Titans to interview Falcons’ Charles London for OC

A new candidate has emerged for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator position in Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach, Charles London.

According to CBS Sports Jonathan Jones, the Titans are set to interview London for their offensive coordinator vacancy. No date was given for the interview.

Along with London, the Titans have also reportedly requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, Matt Nagy. We have yet to see confirmation that those interviews will take place, though.

Among his many stops as an NFL coach, London spent one season with the Titans as an offensive assistant in 2011. Since then, he’s served as a running backs coach at Penn State, and with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

London just completed his second season as the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach under Arthur Smith, who was on the Titans’ defensive staff while London was in Tennessee back in 2011.

The Titans are interviewing Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 16, 2023

Related

David Long explains why he wants to return to Titans Titans' Caleb Farley remains 'extremely optimistic' about future Report: Titans 'would consider' Tom Brady in free agency

List

List of Titans' completed GM interviews from last week

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire