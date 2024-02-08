Report: Titans hire Bo Hardegree as their quarterbacks coach

The Titans are expected to hire former Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree as their quarterbacks coach under Brian Callahan, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hardegree served as the Raiders' interim offensive coordinator after they fired Josh McDaniels. The team averaged 22.9 points per game in the nine games under Hardegree, and the Raiders won five of those games with rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Hardegree began his NFL coaching career in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach with the Broncos. He was an offensive assistant with the Bears in 2015 before the Dolphins hired him as their quarterbacks coach in 2016.

He was with the Jets (2019-20) and Patriots (2021) as an offensive assistant before the Raiders hired him as quarterbacks coach in 2022.