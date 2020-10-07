Report: Titans held illegal workout

Nick Wojton

The Titans now could be under hot water for their involvement in an illegal workout held.

Last week, the Titans had to cancel their Week 4 meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their clubhouse. According to Paul Kuharsky in Tennessee, a group of Titans players held a workout together just a day after the team initially had their first outbreak of COVID-19 within the organization.

The workout was reportedly held at a nearby private school.

Here’s a photo of the potential workout via PaulKuharsky.com:

The report also suggested that the NFL cannot force the Titans to forfeit the Week 5 game with the Bills because the league only just implemented a new ruling on doing so this week, after the the illegal workout took place.

