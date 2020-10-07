Report: Titans held illegal workout

The Titans now could be under hot water for their involvement in an illegal workout held.

Last week, the Titans had to cancel their Week 4 meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their clubhouse. According to Paul Kuharsky in Tennessee, a group of Titans players held a workout together just a day after the team initially had their first outbreak of COVID-19 within the organization.

The workout was reportedly held at a nearby private school.

Here’s a photo of the potential workout via PaulKuharsky.com:

The report also suggested that the NFL cannot force the Titans to forfeit the Week 5 game with the Bills because the league only just implemented a new ruling on doing so this week, after the the illegal workout took place.

