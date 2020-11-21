Report: Titans’ first-round choice Isaiah Wilson will dress for the first time

Left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) won’t play Sunday against Baltimore, and center Ben Jones (knee) is questionable. That means first-round choice Isaiah Wilson will dress for the first time for the Titans in his rookie season, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Wilson has had a troubled rookie season, going on the COVID-19 reserve list twice, getting a citation for trespassing while attending a party at Tennessee State and being charged with DUI after crashing his vehicle.

Ty Sambrailo will start at left tackle, Jamil Douglas at left guard, Jones at center if he can go, Nate Davis at right guard and Dennis Kelly at right tackle. Rookie Aaron Brewer, who has played five games this season, is the backup center, and David Quessenberry has dressed as the third tackle since Taylor Lewan tore his ACL on Oct. 18 against Houston.

That leaves Wilson as the only remaining offensive lineman to fill the eighth spot on the 48-player roster.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel had little to say about Wilson when asked about him this week.

“Continuing to work, continuing to develop,” he said.

