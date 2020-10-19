Report: Titans face fine, no forfeits or lost draft picks after COVID-19 outbreak

Kyle Madson

The NFL’s investigation into the Titans’ COVID-19 breakout won’t result in any major discipline for the club according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero on Monday reported on Twitter that Tennessee could be fined for the outbreak that forced the NFL to alter their schedule, but there won’t be any forfeited games, lost draft picks, or individual discipline for any player.

The Titans’ violations of the COVID-19 protocols included failing to wear masks, miscommunication on outside workouts, and not following distancing and mask regulations inside the facility. The team was cooperative in turning over all necessary material to help the NFL run a full investigation into the outbreak per Pelissero’s report.

He also noted the Titans have made alterations to their team facility to ensure compliance with the NFL’s strict COVID-19 protocols moving forward.





The Titans wound up having to move two games and their bye week around as a result of their COVID-19 outbreak. They’re back on track now though and are set to face the undefeated Steelers on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.