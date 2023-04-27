Report: Titans exploring trade-up to No. 3 pick?

The Indianapolis Colts will be waiting anxiously to see what unfolds in front of them with the No. 3 overall pick, and it appears a division mate is exploring a trade into that spot.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, the Titans reportedly have explored a trade up to the No. 3 pick with the Arizona Cardinals in the event that C.J. Stroud falls past the Houston Texans (No. 2).

Where will Stroud wind up if the Texans don’t pick him? The Tennessee Titans are exploring a potential trade up to the Arizona Cardinals’ third overall selection with Stroud their target, according to league sources.

The Colts reportedly don’t have a major tier break between the four big quarterbacks in the class between Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. So while they could try to trade up to the No. 3 pick, they may not deem it necessary.

Stroud falling to the Colts would be a dream scenario. But having to choose between Richardson and Levis isn’t a bad consolation prize either. There is a road of development ahead for both players, but they both have tantalizing arm strength to go along with plenty of upside.

In just a few hours, we’ll finally get to see what happens in the draft, but the Colts may have some in-division competition if they want to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick.

