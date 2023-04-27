Report: Titans explored trade up with Cardinals for C.J. Stroud

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly exploring a trade up with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft in order to select Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

The news comes from Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, who also reports that the Texans are not expected to draft Stroud at No. 2 overall, which, of course, is vital for Tennessee’s hopes of landing the Ohio State quarterback.

If the Texans were to draft Stroud, sources emphasized, it would be considered a major surprise at this point and a departure from the direction they’ve been headed in during the latter stages of the draft process. Not drafting Stroud is not expected to have anything to do with him being represented by David Mulugheta, former Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Austin-based agent. It would simply be a football decision based on Stroud’s ability to process on the fly, read defenses and run the Kyle Shanahan-Gary Kubiak offense being installed by offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

