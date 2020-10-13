Report: Titans expect to have A.J. Brown, Taylor Lewan against Bills

Everyone on the Titans has had an extended break since their last game, but wide receiver A.J. Brown has been out of action longer than most of his teammates.

Brown has been out with a knee injury since the first game of the regular season. He was listed as questionable to play on the injury report the team released over the weekend. Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports that Brown is expected to play against the Bills.

Brown had five catches for 39 yards against the Broncos in Week One.

Kuharsky reports that left tackle Taylor Lewan is also set to play. He was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. No other Titans players has an injury designation for the game.

