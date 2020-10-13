Report: Titans elevate Kareem Orr from practice squad for Week 5

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly chosen one player they will elevate from the practice squad for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium.

According to Justin Melo of Draft Wire, cornerback Kareem Orr will be elevated from the practice squad. The Titans do have the option of elevating a second player, but there’s no word on if they will do that just yet.

This could mean that rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton won’t make it back in time after being placed on the COVID-19 list. No. 1 cornerback, Adoree’ Jackson, is out for this game.

Orr hasn’t appeared in a game this season, but he did play in two games for the Titans in 2019, totaling nine tackles.

The Titans might not be done making moves yet, as it’s possible some players get activated off the COVID-19 list ahead of kickoff, which is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. CT.

