Report: Titans don’t plan to get rid of Isaiah Wilson right now

The Tennessee Titans have a problem on their hands with 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson, but with that said the team reportedly has no intention of getting rid of him “right now.”

The report comes from Terry McCormick of Titan Insider and is on the heels of general manager Jon Robinson not mincing words about Wilson during his Tuesday press conference.

Robinson’s words, which were his most blunt and damning remarks about the former No. 29 overall pick, should lead us all to believe that the leash on Wilson is now shorter than ever.

“He’s (Wilson) going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football, and that’s going to be on him,” Robinson said bluntly on Tuesday. “I know what the expectation level is here, and it’s no different than any other player on the football team. We have a certain standard that we hold players to prepare and perform at professionally and as people, and there’s a lot of work to be done there.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for where Wilson currently stands, but the Titans really have no choice but to be patient for the time being and hope for the best considering they’re on the hook for guaranteed money anyway.

The key words in McCormick’s report are “right now” because there is certainly a possibility that the Titans’ intentions will change, and that could happen sooner rather than later.

We’d be lying if we said we expect this to end well, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Wilson get cut as early as the 2021 offseason if he doesn’t straighten himself out in a big way.

