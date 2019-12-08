Report: Titans discussing long-term contract to keep Ryan Tannehill as starting quarterback

On October 16, the Tennessee Titans announced that they were benching Marcus Mariota and giving Ryan Tannehill, acquired via trade with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, a chance to start at quarterback.

At the time, the Titans were 2-4, coming off a shutout loss to the Denver Broncos.

Since then, Tennessee has gone 5-1, is now 7-5 overall and fighting for the second AFC wildcard spot.

And now team brass is thinking it wants to keep Tannehill around.

Report: Titans considering extension

All smiles: the Tennessee Titans are 5-1 with Ryan Tannehill as starting quarterback. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Dianna Rusillo of ESPN tweeted that the Titans are “internally discussing” a new contract for Tannehill with the intention as keeping him as the franchise’s No. 1 quarterback.

As part of the trade, Tannehill agreed to a reworking of his contract, and the Dolphins are paying part of his salary. The Titans are on the hook for just $2 million in regular-season salary plus incentives, many of which he is on track to earn.

Obviously signing him to a longer-term deal with the premise that he’ll be Tennessee’s starter will come with a significantly higher price tag, but Tannehill has earned it with his play.

Titans’ offense has improved

Tennessee benched Mariota after six games, and Tannehill has now started six, so it gives us a pretty good snapshot of what the offense has done with both running the show.

Through the first six games of the season, the Titans averaged:

290.5 total yards of offense

187.7 passing yards

29.5 percent on third-down conversions

16.3 points per game

Over the last six games, they’ve averaged:

369.0 total yards of offense

221.0 passing yards

39.7 percent on third-down conversions

29.7 points per game

Most importantly, they’ve been winning, which could lead to a nice payday for Tannehill.

