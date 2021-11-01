Report: Titans' Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury in Sunday's overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report Monday from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Henry is undergoing an MRI Monday to determine the full extent of the damage, the report added.

The All-Pro running back didn't address the media postgame Sunday because he was receiving treatment. He played through an apparent foot injury that he suffered in the first quarter.

A loss of Henry would be a crippling for the Titans, whose offense revolves around the two-time Pro Bowler. There are few players more important to their team that Henry is to Tennessee.

Henry currently leads the NFL in carries (219), rushing yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10). He paced the league in all three categories the previous two seasons.

