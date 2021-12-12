Report: Titans’ Derrick Henry could return in Week 18 or playoffs

Report: Derrick Henry could return in Week 18 or playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a major boost for the playoffs and potentially earlier.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that running back Derrick Henry could be back on the field for the playoffs or a Week 18 matchup if necessary for the Titans.

More than a month after breaking his foot, #Titans star Derrick Henry is on track to return by the playoffs — or sooner.



My story on his status: https://t.co/oHljGPl7g1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

Henry has not played since Oct. 31 after suffering a broken foot in an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. The initial diagnosis projected Henry would miss two months following surgery on Nov. 2.

Prior to the injury, Henry was running away with the NFL’s rushing title. He picked up 937 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in eight games, leading the Titans to a division lead at 6-2. Tennessee has gone 2-2 since then prior to the team’s Week 13 bye week.

Tennessee sits 1.5 games up on Indianapolis in the AFC South standings and currently owns a head-to-head tiebreaker. Along with the battle for the division title, the Titans are also in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They entered Sunday a half-game behind the New England Patriots for the top seed, though the Patriots own the tiebreaker thanks to a head-to-head win in Week 12.

The Titans end their season with a road game against the Houston Texans on Jan. 9. If the team is still contending for playoff seeding or an AFC South crown, Henry could be there leading the charge.