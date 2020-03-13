Ryan Succop was able to return to action for the Titans last year after spending time on injured reserve following offseason knee surgery, but he struggled upon returning and then wound up back on injured reserve.

It appears Succop’s rebound attempt will be taking place somewhere other than Tennessee. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports that the Titans are releasing the veteran kicker.

Succop was 1-of-6 on field goals in the six games he played last season and went 0-for-5 on kicks of at least 40 yards. He did make 24-of-25 extra point attempts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Succop spent the last six seasons with the Titans and made 83.6 percent of his field goals over that entire span.

Greg Joseph closed out the year as the Titans kicker. He was 9-of-9 on extra points in the regular season, but didn’t try a field goal. He made nine more extra points in the playoffs along with the only field goal he attempted last season.

Report: Titans cut Ryan Succop originally appeared on Pro Football Talk