Report: Titans concerned Trevon Coley’s foot injury is season ending

Titans defensive lineman Trevon Coley injured his foot in Friday night’s preseason game. Dr. Robert Anderson, a Packers’ team physician and a foot specialist, will examine Coley on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Titans are concerned Coley’s injury is season ending, Pelissero adds.

The Titans signed Coley on June 3.

In 13 snaps against the Falcons, Coley made three tackles and half a sack.

Coley was undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2016 and spent time with Baltimore and Washington before making his regular season debut with the Browns in 2017. He started 29 of 31 games he played in two seasons with Cleveland, played seven games for the Colts in 2019 and six games for the Cardinals last year.

Coley has 100 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in his career.

