Report: Titans coaches say “no excuses” if they have to play without practicing

The NFL has made no announcements about changes to the Week Four schedule, which means that the Steelers-Titans and Vikings-Texans games are set to move forward as planned despite the closure of team facilities in Tennessee and Minnesota.

Eight members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s facility isn’t set to reopen until Saturday at this point. The Vikings played the Titans last Sunday and their facility is closed indefintely as further testing and tracing takes place.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Titans coaches have told the team’s players that there will be “no excuses” if the team has to face the Steelers with only a Saturday walkthrough to use as on-field preparation for the game. The Steelers released a statement Tuesday saying that they are proceeding as if the game will be played.

A lot needs to play out before we’ll know for certain that everything will remain on schedule in Week Four, so there will be much more to come about the plans for moving forward in the wake of the news from Tennessee.

