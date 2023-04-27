Report: Titans and Cardinals working on huge draft day trade

According to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk, the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals are talking trade just hours before the start of the 2023 NFL draft.

Florio has noted the trade would include Arizona’s No. 3 overall pick and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Titans for the No. 11 pick and more. The inclusion of Hopkins was not confirmed by other sources but clearly, there is something big in the works just ahead of the first round.

Presumably, if the Titans are moving up, it is to draft one of the top quarterback prospects. Landing Hopkins as well would give that rookie signal caller an elite weapon to start their career.

Hearing Cardinals are trying to send No. 3 overall and DeAndre Hopkins to Titans for No. 11 pick plus more. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 27, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

