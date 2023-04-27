Could Titans trade for No. 3 pick and DeAndre Hopkins?

There is plenty of smoke to the fire that the Tennessee Titans are trying to trade up for the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 3 overall pick to draft Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, but could DeAndre Hopkins be involved, also?

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, who notes that rumors about the Titans being in talks with the Cardinals for the pick are “legitimate,” Hopkins being included is a possibility.

Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the two sides are indeed discussing a trade that involves Tennessee sending the No. 11 overall pick and more to Arizona for Hopkins and the No. 3 pick.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that while the two sides have talked about a draft-day trade, discussions have not centered around the veteran wide receiver.

There has been some speculation out there that perhaps the Titans could work Hopkins into any deal with the Cardinals thanks to their desperate need for help at wide receiver, but there has been nothing to suggest that will happen.

While the #Titans have had conversations about a potential trade up to No. 3 — among other spots — they have not had conversations centered around star WR DeAndre Hopkins, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

While the financial aspect of getting Hopkins is another story, the Titans could use his services, as Tennessee sports the worst group in the NFL right now.

