Police: Titans' Bud Dupree wanted for questioning over alleged fight at Nashville Walgreens

Police in Nashville are seeking Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree for questioning regarding an alleged fight at a local Walgreens.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released a statement on Monday that they received a call about a fight at the Walgreens Sunday evening. Per the statement, the alleged fight involved Dupree, "persons with him" and two store employees. It was sparked when a male employee began to take video of Dupree on his phone, per the statement. Dupree was not facing charges at the time of the statement.

According to police, Dupree and his party weren't at the store when they responded to the call. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut on his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut on her hand.

"Dispatch received a call of a fight at the store at 8:06 p.m," the statement reads. "Dupree and the persons with him had left prior to police arrival. Detectives are attempting to conduct interviews with all those involved, including Dupree, as they work to sort it all out. The physical dispute began after a male employee began videoing Dupree with his phone. No charges have been placed in this incident at present."

Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) on the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports - 16705056

Dupree has not publicly addressed the police statement. The Titans offered a one-line statement in response to the police statement.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information," the Titans statement reads.

Dupree, 28, is in his first season with the Titans following six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in Sunday's home win over the Miami Dolphins. The Titans can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Houston Texans next week.