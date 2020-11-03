Report: Titans to bring in P Lachlan Edwards for tryout

With Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern dealing with an injury, the team is reportedly going to take a look at another punter.

On Monday, Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported that Kern “will miss time” with an injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, Terry McCormick of Titan Insider is reporting that the Titans are going to bring former New York Jets punter Lachlan Edwards in a for a tryout, which would seem to indicate that Kern’s could keep him out at least one game.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged yesterday that Kern was going for tests on his hand and that the team would know more about his status later in the day.

Another possible solution aside from bringing in a punter from outside the organization is to use rookie kicker Tucker McCann as a fill-in, as McCann handled both kicking and punting duties during his final season at Missouri. However, McCann has never kicked in a game in the NFL.

Edwards spent four seasons with the Jets, and in 2019 he led the NFL in punts and total punt yardage. The 28-year-old has averaged 45.5 yards per punt during his career.

Along with finding a fill-in at punter, the Titans will also have to decide who the holder will be for field goals. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is currently listed as the team’s backup there on the depth chart.