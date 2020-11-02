Report: Titans’ Brett Kern ‘will miss time’ with injury

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern suffered what appeared to be a wrist injury during the team’s Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss when long snapper Beau Brinkley botched a snap on an extra point attempt that forced Kern to try and throw a pass to salvage the play, leading to him taking a hit.

After the play, Kern could be seen grabbing his wrist on the sideline, although his exact injury has yet to be confirmed.

According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, Kern “will miss time” due to his injury.

.@brettkern6 will miss time with the injury he suffered against the #Bengals. Tucker McCann from practice squad is primarily a kicker but also punts and would seem the likely alternative. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 2, 2020





This is obviously a huge blow for the Titans, as Kern is arguably the best punter in the NFL and has the ability to flip field position with his kicks.

For the moment, rookie kicker Tucker McCann is in line to fill in for Kern. McCann, who is currently on the practice squad, was both a punter and kicker for Missouri during his final season there.

The Titans will also need a replacement at holder if Kern is out. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as the backup holder on the Titans’ depth chart, but it’s conceivable that McCann or backup quarterback Logan Woodside could get the nod there if the Titans don’t want their starting quarterback to do it.

